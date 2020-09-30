CATS connecting passengers to the polls, passing out voter registration forms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Representatives of the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) of East Baton Rouge Parish will be passing out voter registration forms to their passengers beginning Wednesday, September 30th.
Customers can pick up a form on Wednesday at the terminal located on Florida Boulevard from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Voter registrations forms will also be available at the Cortana Transit Center on Thursday, October 1st.
This is not the first voter registration drive the company has held, according to CATS. Leaders of the transit system say it’s about meeting their customers where they are.
Around 100,000 passengers month travel using the CATS system. That number is down from their usual reach due to the pandemic, CATS says. However, both the terminal and Cortana Transit Center are high volume areas during the morning and afternoon hours.
The voter registration forms for customers and community members can be filled out and complete at the location.
If a customer is already registered to vote, feel free to stop by and pick up a free mask and CATS swag.
