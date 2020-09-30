BR health officials urge everyone to get a flu shot this year to avoid dealing with two viruses at once

This fall and winter, it is imperative everyone in our community takes action to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu. I ask all of our residents to be conscious of their actions and exercise caution this flu season. We can all take small, yet significant, steps to protect those around us. This includes: avoiding touching our faces, washing our hands frequently, covering sneezes and coughs, staying at home when sick, avoiding contact with sick people, wearing a mask, and receiving a flu shot.