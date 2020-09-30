Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of breaking into stores with concrete block, stealing cigarettes and liquor

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries, officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office report.
APSO says on Sept. 18 just before 5 a.m., deputies responded to burglaries at two businesses in Prairieville. During the investigation, Laroy Blackmore, 38, of Baton Rouge, was identified as the suspect.
Deputies watched surveillance video from both businesses and saw that Blackmore got into one of the businesses by throwing a concrete block through the front window. He then reportedly stole packs of cigarettes, liquor, and other items. During the second burglary, Blackmore appeared to use the same method of entry, and reportedly stole two cash boxes containing about $500.
Officials say Blackmore’s car was found in Baton Rouge, and with the help of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found and recovered the stolen property. Officials say they also found cocaine on Blackmore’s person when he was arrested.
Blackmore was initially booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, but will soon be moved to Ascension Parish. He’s charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, and two counts of damage to property.
