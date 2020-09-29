Tuesday, September 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 165,624 total cases - 553 new cases
- 5,308 total deaths - 10 new deaths
- 578 patients in hospitals - increase of 15 patients
- 80 patients on ventilators - decrease of 3 patients
- 149,640 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.
- 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 41% of these cases.
- 30% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Monday, Sept. 28, LDH says 18,139 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,306,553.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
