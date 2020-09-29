The Silkiest Corn Risotto

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Risotto is a northern Italian dish of short-grain rice cooked in butter or oil with stock derived from meat, seafood, or vegetables. The Arborio rice used in this recipe is very tender and creamy. Remember to add the corn purée toward the end of the cooking time to preserve the corn’s fresh flavor.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh corn kernels cut from cobs (approximately 4–6 ears), divided and cobs reserved
1½ cups Arborio rice
5½ cups hot water, divided
2 tbsps unsalted butter
1 shallot, trimmed and minced
1 tbsp minced garlic
salt and black pepper to taste
3 sprigs fresh thyme
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ cup crème fraîche
2 tbsps chopped chives
½ tsp lemon juice
Method:
Stand 1 reserved corn cob on end on a cutting board and firmly scrape downward with back of a butter knife to remove any pulp remaining on cob. Repeat with remaining reserved cobs.
Transfer pulp to blender along with 3 cups corn kernels. Process mixture on low speed about 30 seconds or until thick purée forms.
With blender running, add ½ cup hot water. Increase speed to high and continue to process 3 minutes or until smooth.
Strain purée through a fine-mesh strainer into a large bowl or a measuring cup, pressing firmly to extract as much liquid as possible. You should collect approximately 2 cups corn liquid, discarding solids.
In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, melt butter. Add shallot and garlic, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often.
Add rice and thyme, then cook 2–3 minutes or until grains are translucent around edges, stirring frequently. Stir in 4½ cups hot water, reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer 16–19 minutes or until liquid is slightly thickened and rice is just al dente, stirring twice during cooking process.
Add 2 cups reserved corn liquid and continue to cook 3 minutes or until risotto is creamy and thickened but not sticky, stirring gently and constantly. Risotto will continue to thicken as it sits.
Stir in Parmesan and remaining 1 cup corn kernels.
Remove from heat, cover pot, and let stand 5 minutes. Stir in crème fraiche, chives, and lemon juice.
Discard thyme sprigs and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add remaining ½ cup hot water as needed to achieve desired consistency. Serve immediately.
