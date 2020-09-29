“You got to respect the people that live here;” neighbors and Crimestoppers asking for anonymous tips to solve crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 8-year-old girl and a woman are recovering Tuesday night (Sept. 29) after being shot on Heidel Avenue in Baton Rouge.
Officials at Crime Stoppers say this case is a prime example of why investigators need your anonymous tips to help solve crimes.
“It was like a damn war zone out there. That’s how many bullets was flying. Repeated bullets,” said one man who lives on Heidel Avenue.
He did not want his face on camera.
The man was sitting on his porch Tuesday afternoon when suddenly, chaos erupted.
“Yeah, at least 50 shots down there.”
“What did it sound like?” asked WAFB’s Lester Duhe'.
“Heavy. It wasn’t no small arms, it was big guns,” said the man.
He shielded his family and they took cover.
Two women people were shot on Heidel Avenue, which includes an 8-year-old girl. They are thankfully going to be okay.
“It lasted 10 minutes at least. The shooting lasted 10 minutes,” said the man.
Police did arrive at the scene very quickly he says, but there are no suspects as of yet.
“And that’s the bottom line, you ain’t got no respect for other people that’s what happens. They got to respect lives somewhere,” said the neighbor.
This is where things always get tricky. And is why neighbors WAFB spoke with, are urging people to anonymously come forward with tips.
“The only way to clean up your neighborhood, if people voice their opinion, call the policemen, and don’t be afraid. Because these things shouldn’t happen in nobody’s neighborhood,” said Chelsea Sanders, who lives on the street where the double shooting took place.
These instances, like what happened Tuesday afternoon, are why BRPD Sergeant Don Coppola with Crimestoppers says they need some help.
And you can get some money if you give the police some information.
“It’s all anonymous. We don’t know who you are. We don’t want to know who you are. We just want the information that you have to help investigators solve these crimes,” said Sgt. Coppola.
But the big fear always with coming forward is that somehow, someone will know they snitched.
“Crimestoppers of Greater Baton Rouge has been around for around 38 years. Not once has a tipsters identity been put out, unless the tipster tells somebody they’ve contacted Crimestoppers,” said Sgt. Coppola.
“Don’t sit on it (information), and let it keep happening. Because if you let it keep happening, then nothing is going to be done about it,” said Sanders.
A number of community organizations are holding a march Thursday, Oct. 1 in order to bring attention to recent violence in Baton Rouge.
