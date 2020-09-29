Little things make the difference in Saints’ sluggish start

Everyone hears your cries and complaints of the passes not going down field, but the Saints need more than 288 yards and three touchdowns from Drew Brees to win games this year, it’s going to be a very long season. For reference, since 2017, he’s averaged less than 270 per game. So, no, forcing the ball down the field for the sake of seeing if Brees still has the arm strength to do it isn’t going to turn their losses into wins.