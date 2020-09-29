La. attorney general says 4th grader with BB gun deserves appeal

“If you look at the paperwork issued by the school board, they have consistently stated that Ka Mauri has violated a federal weapons in a classroom law. But not only did they violate the children’s rights, they offered the parents in a public school system absolutely zero guidance as to what their classrooms should look like, there’s not one piece of paper that they can point me to that says please set up a neutral background, a green screen, a white screen, close off your home, so we don’t have a government intrusion issue, and now Ka Mauri is being made an example of what I believe and the attorney general believes, and the ACLU believes, and the NRA believes to be a government intrusion issue,” said attorney Chelsea Brener Cusimano.