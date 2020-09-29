FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain-free, sunny fall days ahead straight through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are at the beginning of an extended and welcome run of autumn weather, where the forecast is built around abundant sunshine during the day, mainly clear skies at night, and a run of days with temperatures at or below normal for this time of year. The way it looks right now, the local outlook remains rain-free well into next week, if not longer.
While Tuesday morning didn’t get quite as cool around the capital region as we anticipated, no one is complaining. Mainly clear skies Tuesday afternoon, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70°s made for a wonderful day.
By Wednesday morning, most WAFB neighborhoods will have dipped into the low to mid 50°s. Afternoon temperatures will bounce back to the upper 70°s to low 80°s Wednesday afternoon. It gets just a little warmer Thursday afternoon though, with highs in the low to mid 80°s, but both days will come with sunshine and low humidity.
A dry (rain-free) cold front pushes across the region Thursday afternoon and evening, delivering another drop into the 70°s Friday and Saturday afternoons, with highs around 80° Sunday.
Another dry front slips through the region Monday, maintaining the low humidity, with morning lows in the 50°s and afternoon highs in the upper 70°s to low 80°s Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Temperatures will warm slightly the following Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies, but the forecast both days remains dry.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to highlight the western Caribbean as an area for possible tropical development into the weekend or early next week, with chances posted at 50% over the next three to five days. At this stage, the anticipated regional steering pattern into next week would make it difficult for a Caribbean storm to reach the central Gulf Coast, but the Storm Team will monitor the situation.
