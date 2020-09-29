FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lows in the 50s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few lingering clouds this morning (even a line of light showers moving out of SE LA) but no fog and temperatures starting out in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s.
So – put away the umbrellas and rain ponchos for a while – a nice, dry autumn weather pattern setting up.
Today, we’ll enjoy a return of sunshine, it will be rather breezy with northerly winds of 5 – 15 mph and high topping out in the mid 70°s.
Overnight, clear and cool – a low of 53°.
Tomorrow, another beauty of a day – sunny skies and mild, an afternoon high of 78°!
