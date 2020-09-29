FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather here to stay for a while!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong cold front by late September standards that moved through the area on Monday has ushered in a true taste of fall. And the best news is that the great weather will be hanging around for a while!
Today’s Forecast
Clouds exited the area to the east early this morning, leaving us with what should be crystal clear blue skies for the remainder of today. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal this afternoon, topping out in the mid 80s.
Rest of This Week
Wednesday morning is on track to deliver our coolest weather since early May as lows dip into the low to mid 50s. The forecast low of 53° for Baton Rouge would be the coolest we’ve seen since we hit 52° on May 11.
Afternoon highs will rebound a bit over the next couple of days, reaching around 80° on Wednesday and climbing into the mid 80s on Thursday. However, a reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air will arrive by Thursday night, resulting in more great weather for the first weekend of October!
Extended Outlook
Our 10-day forecast shows no hint of rain through the mid to latter part of next week and also keeps temperatures largely below normal. Morning lows will range from the low 50s to low 60s during that stretch, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s. Not only do we expect to stay dry, but most days will feature abundant sunshine.
Tropical Update
The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the western Caribbean for potential tropical development later in the week. Tuesday morning’s ‘Tropical Weather Outlook’ places development odds at 50% over the next 5 days. Even if something were to develop, the large scale pattern suggests that the northern Gulf Coast should remain protected from anything moving in from the south well into next week.
