BRPD: Man arrested in connection with overdose death of Baton Rouge woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the overdose death of a Baton Rouge woman.
Officials say David Johnson, 39, of Baton Rouge, was apprehended Tuesday, Sept. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
BRPD detectives say they then arrested Johnson for the death of Davonia Cleveland, 40, of Baton Rouge.
Police say officers responded to a suspected overdose call around 12:42 p.m. July 24 in the 11300 block of Boardwalk Drive. Officers found Cleveland unresponsive in a room. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Autopsy results revealed that Cleveland died shortly after consuming narcotics, detectives say. Police say they believe Johnson gave Cleveland the narcotics.
Johnson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.
