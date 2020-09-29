BBB warns people to not click on suspicious links about tracking packages or problems with deliveries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana is warning people about a scam involving package deliveries and messages with tracking links.
Have you recently gotten a text or email telling you to track your delivery, or that there’s a problem with your delivery? The messages typically include a link to click on to track your package. These messages may be a phishing scam, the BBB says.
Scammers are hoping you’ll click the link so they can steal your personal information, or potentially even put a virus on your computer or tablet.
TIPS TO AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM OF PACKAGE TRACKING SCAM
- Keep an eye on your online orders and when you expect to receive them
- Make sure if you get that link, instead of clicking on it, go directly to the carrier’s website. Then, you can put in all the information you have on the order.
- Do not click on a link unless you’re familiar with it, and until you’ve verified it’s the company from which you are expecting a delivery
- You can spot a fake email by hovering over the links and checking whether the URL leads to the business’s website or, in a scam email, to a third party site
- Be sure if you have any doubts, contact the company you’re expecting the package from directly. Or you can check it out with the Better Business Bureau.
