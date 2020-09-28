West Feliciana parish president wants bars reopened, says including Angola in parish statistics is skewing positivity rate

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - With East Baton Rouge Parish officials set to allow bars to reopen their doors the last weekend in September, what’s holding back smaller parishes, like West Feliciana, from opening up more of its bars and businesses?
West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard says he’s got to get his businesses back up and running so they can generate tax revenue in order to fix more roads and bridges throughout the parish. Without that money, the parish must rely on state funding.
The governor’s office released the following statement Monday, Sept. 28 about the parish president’s concerns:
“We encourage correctional facilities to continue testing according to CDC recommendations. What we know is that incidence of transmissible viruses inside of congregate sheltering facilities, like prisons and nursing homes, are reflective of the presence of infection within the community. In these particular kinds of settings, wherein people who live there are confined for the most part, the virus gets to these vulnerable populations through people coming into the facility from the community. We are aware of the parish president’s concerns and conversations on this topic are ongoing.”
