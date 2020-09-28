WATCH: Celebration in the Oaks 2020 to be driving tour only

“We know our guests need something to look forward to during this troubling time. We’re thrilled to be able to turn the New Orleans tradition of Celebration in the Oaks into an activity people of all ages can attend safely during the holiday season. We’ve been working hard to keep the Park moving forward and we know the people of the region are working hard during this time as well. We can’t wait to see the smiles from the kids ages one to one hundred,” says Bob Becker, City Park CEO.