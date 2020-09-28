WATCH: Celebration in the Oaks 2020 to be driving tour only

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans City Park announced Monday that this year’s Celebration in the Oaks will be conducted as a driving tour only for the holiday season.
In its 34th year, the holiday lights spectacular will offer a safe opportunity for guests to follow COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
The Park intends to add to the event, if possible, as restrictions may loosen closer to the event dates.
“We know our guests need something to look forward to during this troubling time. We’re thrilled to be able to turn the New Orleans tradition of Celebration in the Oaks into an activity people of all ages can attend safely during the holiday season. We’ve been working hard to keep the Park moving forward and we know the people of the region are working hard during this time as well. We can’t wait to see the smiles from the kids ages one to one hundred,” says Bob Becker, City Park CEO.
City Park is implementing a new ticketing system for the event.
At the time of purchase, guests will choose a date and time to experience the driving tour. Tickets will not be valid on any other date or time that is outside of the one purchased.
Guests will show their smartphone or printed code upon arrival and enter the queue to begin the driving tour. Guests will be required to stay in their vehicles at all times. There will be a limited number of tickets sold per time slot and the experience will be between 30 and 47 minutes.
The route is approximately 2.25 miles beginning on Friederichs Ave. to Zachary Taylor Dr. to Henry Thomas Dr. to Palm Dr. to Roosevelt Mall to Stadium Drive and ending on Dreyfous Ave.
Prices are based upon dates, times, and vehicle size:
Cars/SUVs: $18.99 – $32.99 (limit 8 guests/vehicle)
Limos: $65.00 - $99.00 (limit 12 guests/vehicle) and Party Buses under 11′: $125-$175 (limit 20 guests/vehicle)
Friends of City Park members: receive 1 free admission and unlimited ½ price admission valid anytime on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays November 30th – January 3rd (except for the week of Christmas: Dec.21-23)
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.