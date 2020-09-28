Mayor Broome requests ATC allow bars to reopen in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has requested the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) ease restrictions on bars and similar businesses once the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports two consecutive one-week periods of 5% or less test positivity on its website, which is anticipated to occur Wednesday, Sept. 30. Once “opt-in” status is granted, these businesses will be allowed to operate under eased restrictions outlined in Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order.
“I am very pleased with the tremendous progress we have made in East Baton Rouge Parish since the pandemic came to our community nearly eight months ago,” said Broome. “Let us all continue to be vigilant in our fight against the coronavirus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. United we can protect our health and economy.”
As outlined in the governor’s executive order, stricter restrictions can and will resume if there are two consecutive one-week periods of 10% test positivity or greater reported on LDH’s website.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.