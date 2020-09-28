Lunch with Coach O: Vanderbilt Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly news conference with sports journalists to recap Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State and preview the upcoming matchup at Vanderbilt.
Orgeron said he takes the blame for the loss but it’s his job to fix it. He’s going to start fixing it Monday. He added he and the rest of the staff need to coach better and needed a better plan. He also said he may have to take his mask off a little more when yelling. He said he felt a little “muzzled” in his mask.
RELATED STORIES:
He is hopeful Derek Stingley Jr. will be back as early as Tuesday and he expects him to play Saturday against Vanderbilt but that will be determined on how Stingley feels, what the doctors say, and what his parents think. He emphasized Stingley’s health is what’s most important. He also said Glen Logan will not be available until the game against Missouri.
Coach O said the things that surprised him the most against the Bulldogs were the passing yards and yards after the catch. Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello was 36-of-60 for 623 yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs had 383 yards after the catch.
Despite all of the yards given up, Orgeron had a few positives to say about the defense. He pointed out the five sacks, four turnovers, and defensive touchdown.
Orgeron had lots to say about Myles Brennan. He noted he thought Brennan threw the long ball fairly well and he’s looking for Brennan and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to have a big-time connection throughout the season. He also said Brennan needs to get rid of the ball quicker and make better decisions.
Those adjustments will need to be made for the game against the Commodores. Orgeron reiterated Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is an excellent defensive coach. He was also complimentary of defensive line coach Jovan Haye. Orgeron said Vandy’s defensive line is playing lights out and that’s their strength.
He talked about the Tigers’ defensive youth. He said lots of young guys played for the first time Saturday and they were put in difficult situations. He mentioned multiple times how Stingley’s absence really hurt them. He said the defense needs to get better on third down. He also offered some hope for fans by stating those young guys will grow up.
Orgeron said defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was the first person who came to him after the game and said he should’ve done a better job. Orgeron added Pelini is very loyal and hurt that the defense didn’t do better.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.