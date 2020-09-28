LSU uses wastewater testing program to identify high-risk dorm on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the weekend of Sept. 26 and 27, some LSU students living in a specific dormitory on campus were notified they would have to take a COVID-19 test because the dorm was identified as a high-risk area.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson followed up with LSU officials Monday, Sept. 28 to see how exactly they were able to pinpoint the area.
Engineers and health officials at LSU are testing wastewater samples for COVID-19 in order to identify problem areas.
Wastewater test sites are spread throughout campus. Tubes are run through the sewer lines to collect samples in order to identify how much of the virus is in a certain area. That information can then be given to health experts, who will make recommendations about whether or not immediate action needs to be taken, such as testing people in a certain area, in order to stop the spread of the virus.
“A lot of universities, wastewater testing is being used to look at individual dorms and apartments and housing on campuses to see whether or not we can get an early warning about outbreaks of these cases on campus,” said Dr. John Pardue, LSU professor of civil and environmental engineering.
This system has been used within the city already. An LSU engineering professor who worked on the project says they were able to get information from a COVID-19 case spike after Memorial Day, which helps them see what numbers are concerning.
This can also be effective for big businesses looking to keep track of the virus.
Watch the full story tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.