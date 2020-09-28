KPLC ready for first broadcast from Lake Charles station since Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since Hurricane Laura made its impact on SWLA, the 7 News Team has been working from Baton Rouge.
Our sister station WAFB welcomed us in with open arms, allowed us to take over part of their newsroom and have been vital in our ability to bring you the news these last four weeks. But today, will be our last broadcasting from Baton Rouge.
Crews have been working to salvage what they can after the destruction of Hurricane Laura.
Our tower toppled in the middle of the night from Laura’s strong winds, and it plunged into our studio, just a few feet away from where our news team would have been bringing you continuous coverage throughout the night.
Fortunately, we evacuated the station earlier that day, and in the weeks since the storm, crews have worked to remove the twisted heaps of metal revealing the damage underneath.
Smashed concrete and steel beams once held up the roof that is now on the floor. While much of our news team was working from our sister station, our engineering and operations teams were working day and night to get us back on the air.
After weeks of behind the scenes work, we are now operational from our station in Lake Charles.
While we won’t be back in our main studio anytime soon, our team has created a new studio in our newsroom.
KPLC will look different, just like the rest of Southwest Louisiana, but our commitment to you remains the same. To be at your service through everything.
We are happy to say - a month after the area was devastated by Hurricane Laura - tomorrow’s newscasts, Saturday, Sept. 26, will broadcast from Lake Charles. And I am thrilled to have our news team back home.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.