Gov. Edwards encourages people to fill out 2020 Census before Oct. 5

“This is great news, and I implore all Louisianans who have not completed their Census form to make every effort to do so within the next several days,” said Gov. Edwards. “Every person in every household should be counted from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every ten years. It takes just minutes to fill out but the impact is far reaching. Currently, Louisiana is lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. We can and must do better. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as healthcare, education, and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”