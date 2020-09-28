FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain followed by cooler weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the last Monday in September and overall, this morning is looking pretty good!
Over the course of the early drive, visibility has gotten increasingly challenging. The National Weather has now issued a Dense Fog Advisory that will be in effect through the rest of the morning commute, expiring at 9 a.m.
Early temperatures in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s. We’ll be starting out in the upper 50°s tomorrow courtesy of a cold front that will sweep through later today.
After lunch, rain coverage and clouds will increase for a 60% coverage with isolated storms possible. Highs will top out in the mid 80°s before the front moves through, producing noticeably cooler temperatures.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy clies and much cooler lows dipping down to 57°.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a really nice autumn day as sunshine returns with a breezy high of 74°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.