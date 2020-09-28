FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect fall temps and clear skies this week; disturbance in the Caribbean being monitored

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Say hello to a real dose of autumn that will last all week long and right through the weekend.
Monday’s anticipated cold front arrived in metro Baton Rouge around the lunch hour. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder accompanied the front, with rains behind the boundary continuing into the mid to late afternoon. Rain totals for most WAFB neighborhoods were well under 0.5″, and there were no severe weather warnings issued.
But the Storm Team bets you did notice the big drop in temperatures with the front’s passage. Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport dropped from the day’s high temperature of 87° just before noon to 77° by 12:35 p.m., with temperatures continuing to fall through the afternoon.
The rains end for most neighborhoods by or before sunset with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Tuesday morning opens with a few clouds possible but with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 50°s for most of the WAFB region. What few clouds are present at sunrise are gone by mid-morning, with clear skies through the rest of the day and high temperatures only reaching the mid 70°s for the capital region.
Sunny skies return each day through Saturday, with the extra bonus of a dry, reinforcing cold front Thursday to maintain the gorgeous weather through the weekend.
In fact, the First Alert forecast stays dry through the entire ten-day run, with temperatures remaining below normal through the entire stretch.
In the tropics, the Atlantic remains quiet and should stay that way through the next several days. However, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting the western Caribbean with a 40% chance for tropical development over the next five days. While there’s no obvious tropical wave or area of disturbance prompting this potential, both the ECMWF (Euro) and the GFS are signaling the onset of an area of low pressure forming by the weekend or early next week.
It’s not a high concern as of yet, but certainly demands monitoring through the week.
