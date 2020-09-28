FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect fall temps and clear skies this week; disturbance in the Caribbean being monitored

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains quiet and should stay that way through the next several days. However, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting the western Caribbean with a 40% chance for tropical development over the next five days. While there’s no obvious tropical wave or area of disturbance prompting this potential, both the ECMWF (Euro) and the GFS are signaling the onset of an area of low pressure forming by the weekend or early next week.