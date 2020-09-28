FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather inbound

I would have a tough time drawing up a nicer forecast for the time of year than what is headed our way in the coming days. We may wake up to a few clouds on Tuesday morning, but sunshine quickly returns during the day on Tuesday and stays with us through the remainder of the week. And temperatures will be considerably cooler, with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s right on through the weekend, with the exception of Thursday. A second cold front will be heading our way on Thursday, with temperatures briefly rebounding into the low 80s until it moves through.