Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs face toughest challenge yet in Queen, Ravens on MNF
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis ) (Source: Ashley Landis)
By Spencer Chrisman and Nick Gremillion | September 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 12:58 PM

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - The reigning Super Bowl LIV Champions, Kansas City Chiefs (2-0), are off to a hot start during the 2020 NFL season and are looking to improve to 3-0 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) on Monday Night Football.

While the main focus will be on the matchup between MVP winning quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, an eye should be kept on the Chiefs' first-round pick out of LSU.

The former LSU running back has played a big part so far in the Chiefs' offense this season. Edwards-Helaire currently leads the team in rushing yards with 176 through two games, and yards from scrimmage with 208.

The Chiefs are facing a tough Ravens defense that currently leads the NFL in points allowed per game (11.0) and ranks sixth in NFL in rush yards allowed (94.5).

The rookie first-rounder shined in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire will be facing off against a familiar face in former LSU teammate Patrick Queen, who was the Ravens' first-round draft pick in April.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (48) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Queen currently leads the Ravens defense in total tackles with 17 and is tied in sacks with 1. On the season, the rookie linebacker has a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The Chiefs and Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Sept. 28. No fans will be in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be televised and available for streaming on ESPN.

