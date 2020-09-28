Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs face toughest challenge yet in Queen, Ravens on MNF

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - The reigning Super Bowl LIV Champions, Kansas City Chiefs (2-0), are off to a hot start during the 2020 NFL season and are looking to improve to 3-0 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-0) on Monday Night Football.
While the main focus will be on the matchup between MVP winning quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, an eye should be kept on the Chiefs' first-round pick out of LSU.
The former LSU running back has played a big part so far in the Chiefs' offense this season. Edwards-Helaire currently leads the team in rushing yards with 176 through two games, and yards from scrimmage with 208.
The Chiefs are facing a tough Ravens defense that currently leads the NFL in points allowed per game (11.0) and ranks sixth in NFL in rush yards allowed (94.5).
The rookie first-rounder shined in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire will be facing off against a familiar face in former LSU teammate Patrick Queen, who was the Ravens' first-round draft pick in April.
Queen currently leads the Ravens defense in total tackles with 17 and is tied in sacks with 1. On the season, the rookie linebacker has a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.
The Chiefs and Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CDT Monday, Sept. 28. No fans will be in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be televised and available for streaming on ESPN.
