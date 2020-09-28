EBR Parish Assoc. of Educators calls on teachers to not attend school over alleged poor sanitation practices in the classroom

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators are calling on teachers across the parish to stay home Monday, Oct. 5 as a day of action.
The president of the group says they’ve gotten several calls and emails from teachers who say their classrooms aren’t being cleaned and sanitized properly. The association says the main goal of the day of action is to make sure students can return to the classroom safely.
“We do not want a single child or adult to get COVID because things were not sanitized. We understand that this might be an inconvenience, but we’re asking you to stand with us because our hearts are to return to the classroom safely,” said Anita Augustus, president of the EBR Parish Association of Educators.
We’re told the union recently sent out a survey to teachers and 82% of them are in support of the day of action for next Monday.
