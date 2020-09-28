EBR Office of the Public Defender calls for review of cases involving BRPD officer who allegedly made racist comments online

As public defenders, we know that the decades of unconstitutionally high caseloads and critical under-funding has meant our office must reckon with the role we have played in the denial of immediate justice which so many men, women, and children have suffered. As your community’s public defenders, we make you these promises - we will identify injustice, racism, and bad policies that do not make this community healthy or safe. We will demand that our fellow criminal justice stakeholders recognize the equal role of defense in having a fair and balanced means of effecting justice in Baton Rouge. We will listen to those affected by the practices and policies that have led us to where we are today. We will refuse to be a participant in case processing which does not recognize the dignity of human beings whether they be rich or poor. We will work with our community to empower, support, and defend Black and Brown lives. We will continue, as we have done for the last three decades, to stand for Baton Rouge and all who call this community home," the statement from OPDBR concludes.