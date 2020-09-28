Early voting site on Coursey to be relocated over social distancing concerns

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office announced Monday, Sept. 28 that the early voting site on Coursey Boulevard for the Nov. 3 election will be temporarily relocated.
EBR Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn says the site located at 11010 Coursey Blvd. will be relocated to Forest Community Park (13900 S Harrell’s Ferry Rd.).
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is scheduled from Oct. 16 through Oct. 27.
The Coursey Boulevard voting site is being relocated in order to provide enough space for proper social distancing, Raborn says. It was determined the Coursey site was “unsafe and inadequate” to deal with the expected high volume of voters. Raborn says the Forest Community Park site is a much larger facility with better parking too.
The Coursey location will remain open during the early voting period to handle other voter registration business and hand delivery of absentee ballots. In-person voting will not be available at that location.
Early voting in EBR Parish is available at the following locations:
- City Hall – 222 St. Louis St., Room 607, Baton Rouge
- State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Ln., Baton Rouge
- Forest Community Park – 13900 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge
- Baker Motor Vehicle Building – 2250 Main St., Baker
- Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Rd., Central
