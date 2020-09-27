‘A source of pride,’ Metairie native nominated for empty SCOTUS seat

“There’s going to be a confirmation but the question is whether or not it happens before November 3 or after November 3rd. Judge Coney Barrett is known to be extremely conservative so you’ll be replacing a very liberal justice with a very conservative justice. So it will radically change the balance of power on the court, and of course, the Democrats will argue you need to have a balanced court to have a stable legal system and this will radically unbalance the court,” Collins said.