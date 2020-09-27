LSU plummets 14 spots in AP Poll, tumbles 12 spots in Coaches Poll

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Photo by: Gus Stark / LSU Athletics) (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | September 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 1:17 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers dropped from No. 6 to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and fell from No. 5 to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after losing to Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Tigers (0-1) were defeated 44-34 by the Bulldogs (1-0).

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (2-0)
  2. Alabama (1-0)
  3. Florida (1-0)
  4. Georgia (1-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0)
  7. Auburn (1-0)
  8. Miami (3-0)
  9. Texas (2-0)
  10. Penn State (0-0)
  11. UCF (2-0)
  12. North Carolina (1-0)
  13. Texas A&M (1-0)
  14. Oregon (0-0)
  15. Cincinnati (2-0)
  16. Mississippi State (1-0)
  17. Oklahoma State (2-0)
  18. Oklahoma (1-1)
  19. Wisconsin (0-0)
  20. LSU (0-1)
  21. Tennessee (1-0)
  22. BYU (2-0)
  23. Michigan (0-0)
  24. Pitt (3-0)
  25. Memphis (1-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (2-0) [42 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (1-0) [4 first-place votes]
  3. Florida (1-0)
  4. Georgia (1-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Auburn (1-0)
  8. Miami (3-0)
  9. Texas (2-0)
  10. Penn State (0-0)
  11. North Carolina (1-0)
  12. UCF (2-0)
  13. Texas A&M (1-0)
  14. Mississippi State (1-0)
  15. Cincinnati (2-0)
  16. Oklahoma (1-1)
  17. LSU (0-1)
  18. Wisconsin (0-0)
  19. Oklahoma State (2-0)
  20. Tennessee (1-0)
  21. Michigan (0-0)
  22. BYU (2-0)
  23. Virginia Tech (1-0)
  24. Memphis (1-0)
  25. Pitt (3-0)

