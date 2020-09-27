GAME NOTES: Saints host Packers

GAME NOTES: Saints host Packers
Saints head coach Sean Payton (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By WAFB Staff | September 27, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 7:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Green Bay Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Sunday Night Football.

About 750 family members of players, coaches, and staff are allowed to attend the game as a “strict test” on health and safety protocols that the Saints have been working on with facility managers and health officials.

Follow tweets by Craig Loper

Follow along for the Saints' highlights.

We’ll have a full recap after the game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.