Former LSU star WR Justin Jefferson has breakout game against the Titans

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a breakout game against the Tennessee Titans.
In just his third career game in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Jefferson finished with 7 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson’s first career touchdown came in the 3rd quarter on a 71-yard catch and run.
According to ESPN Stats and info, Jefferson became the first Vikings' rookie with 100 yards receiving in a half since Randy Moss in 1998.
Jefferson’s 104 yards receiving in the first half ranks third-most in a half in the NFL this season and leads all rookies.
Through three games Jefferson has 12 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.