FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southerly flow will maintain warm and slightly humid conditions Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80°s in some neighborhoods today.
We do not expect rain to be an issue to close out the weekend. You’ll want to pack the umbrella Monday as a line of showers and thunderstorms rolls through the area out ahead of a cold front. One or two storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures will drop almost 10 degrees as the front passes. The cool down associated with this autumn cold front will be prolonged. Morning lows and afternoon highs will be several degrees below normal right into next week.
A reinforcing shot of cooler air is set to arrive Friday to help keep temperatures below normal. As of now the tropics are quiet. But, we will need to keep an eye on where these next few cold fronts stall as tropical disturbances can often spin up on the outer edge of stalled cold fronts.
