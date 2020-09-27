FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Autumn temperatures on the horizon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A real Autumn cold front will approach and move through the area Monday afternoon. Before it arrives expect areas of morning fog to be the biggest weather issue.
Widespread dense fog is unlikely due to breezy winds, but you may still encounter a pocket or two of dense fog on your Monday morning drive. High resolution, short range weather models are in decent agreement that the cold front will pass during the early afternoon Monday.
A line of showers and t-storms will precede the cold front. One or two storms will have the potential of being strong to possibly severe, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.
Rainfall amounts will be manageable with most picking up less than 0.25″. Once the front passes expect about a 10 degree drop in temperature. The weather will be warm and slightly humid before the front passes. Early afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.
After the front passes, late afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds will stay breezy from the north into Tuesday morning. The cooler and drier air will continue to push into the local area through Wednesday. A brief warming trend is forecast to take place Thursday.
Another cold front is set to arrive Friday morning to reinforce the cooler than normal temperatures right into next weekend. After Monday morning, morning lows won’t get out of the 50s.
Expect to need a light jacket for early mornings before enjoying pleasant temperatures and abundant sunshine by afternoon. We expect a prolonged dry spell, so sprinklers may be in order by next weekend.
The tropics are quiet, but anytime fronts move out and stall in tropical waters we need to watch for possible spin-ups of tropical disturbances on the outer edges of these stalled fronts.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.