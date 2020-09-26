New Roads Triathlon Festival happening this weekend

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - More than 700 athletes are in New Roads this weekend for the New Roads Triathlon Festival.
Athletes from 17 states swam False River, biked around the city, and ran on Downtown streets.
From amateurs to professionals, participants swam 800 meters, biked 18 miles, and ran a 5K.
The New Roads Triathlon is sanctioned by the USA Triathlon Association.
Event organizers are also following all COVID-19 guidelines set by the USAT this weekend.
On Sunday morning, athletes will also participate in a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. That race begins at 7.
For more updates on the event, you can head to their Facebook page.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.