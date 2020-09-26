LSU releases statement on Stingley being ruled out against Miss. State

LSU releases statement on Stingley being ruled out against Miss. State
LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | September 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 10:23 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not play in LSU’s season opener against Mississippi State.

LSU released a Stingley becoming ill last night, and not playing against the Bulldogs. Stingley’s condition is not COVID-19 related.

From LSU:

“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.