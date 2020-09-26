FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shorts for the weekend; light jacket by Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much anticipated autumn cold front is headed towards the local area, but we still have the weekend and Monday to get through first.
A warm front will be pushing north through the day today bringing an increase in temperature, humidity, and a slight rain chance into the forecast today. Most will stay dry as rain coverage is only expected to be 20%. Showers are expected to be brief and light in nature.
Shower activity shouldn’t cause any significant problems to outdoor plans today like LSU football for instance. Temperatures will be in the mid 80°s through the weekend as warmer temperatures move inland off southerly winds.
Sunday will be a dry weather day as there won’t be a trigger for rain activity. You’ll probably notice the uptick in humidity though. Temperatures will be warm with slightly humid conditions to close out the weekend.
Our first strong cold front is set to arrive Monday. Forecast weather models show a band of showers and thunderstorms forming out ahead of the cold front. This line of thundershowers doesn’t appear to be too strong, so severe weather isn’t a concern at this point. The front pushes through late Monday into early Tuesday.
Expect an immediate 10 degree drop in temperature once the front passes. Temperatures Tuesday will be 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday. Winds will be breezy Monday as the front approaches and on Tuesday due to the tight pressure gradient.
The rest of the week will see temperatures much cooler than normal with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs and morning lows will be around 10-15 degrees below normal. Another cold front is expected to arrive Friday morning reinforcing the cool temperature trend right into next weekend.
Moisture levels won’t have a chance to recover before this front arrives, so no rain is expected. A few spots could even flirt with upper 40°s for morning lows next weekend.
