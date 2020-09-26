FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Anticipated autumn cold front arrives Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We close out the weekend with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures early Sunday morning will dip into the upper 60s.
By afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with slightly humid conditions. No rain is expected through the day Sunday.
On Monday, the long awaited first true cold front of the season arrives. A line of t-storms will precede the front and one or two storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.
Rain amounts will be manageable with most receiving less than half of an inch. Once the front passes expect about a 10 degree drop off in temperature.
Temperatures Tuesday will be considerably cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs only in the low 70s. We stay dry through the end of the week right on through next weekend.
A reinforcing cold front is set to arrive Friday morning delivering a picture perfect next weekend. A subtle warm up will begin for the beginning of the following week.
