YOUR MONEY: Learn new career skillset for free through LinkedIn, Microsoft

“We recently partnered with Microsoft to launch a website called opportunity.linkedin.com and at this website, we’ve curated 10 in-demand jobs. They pay a livable wage and you can learn online how to prepare for those careers," she said. "Anything from graphic design, software engineering, customer service and these are all free to anyone to access. So you can go check out that site and you can really explore some of those careers where there is great job potential and get started really quickly.”