St. Tammany Parish deputies seize 54 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Deputies arrested an Alabama man for allegedly trafficking more than 50 pounds of cocaine through St. Tammany Parish.
Shortly before midnight Thursday night (Sept. 24) a member of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit stopped a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling on Interstate 12 near Slidell.
The driver of the vehicle, Fabian De La Cruz Gonzalez, 37, granted both verbal and written consent to search the vehicle for illegal possessions, the sheriff’s office said.
While searching the vehicle, the deputy located 20 prepackaged bundles of suspected cocaine, yielding an approximate weight of 54.2 pounds.
The cocaine was concealed in a hidden compartment, which was built into the bottom of an unlocked tool box in the bed of the truck, investigators said.
Gonzalez was also had $10,930, which is believed to be proceeds of narcotics transactions. He told the deputy he was traveling from Houston and headed to his home in Birmingham, Ala.
He was placed under arrest and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Improper Lane Use
- No Driver’s License
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS (54.2 pounds of Cocaine)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
The narcotics, currency and the vehicle were seized.
