SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Scrimmages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LHSAA schools were able to start suiting up this week for scrimmages, which means the return of Sportsline Friday Nite.
Join us for highlights at a new time this season. We’re starting at 10:10 p.m. for 2020.
We’ll also continue or list of the best 30 high school football players over the past 30 years.
There will not be any jamborees this season but some of the scrimmages may look a lot like a jamboree game.
The St. John Eagles showed up at Central Private for their scrimmage Thursday but it never happened. According to the Red Hawks, one of their teammates stayed home Thursday because he could have been exposed to COVID. After that revelation was shared with St. John, the Eagles packed up and went home.
The regular season for LHSAA teams kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 1.
