Multiple Saints starters on final injury report before Packers contest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints could be bolstered by the debut of defensive end Marcus Davenport, who is listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Packers. The third-year pass rusher missed the first two games with an elbow injury.
Michael Thomas has definitely been ruled out for the second straight week as he recovers from an ankle injury incurred in the closing minutes of week one’s win over the Buccaneers. Linebacker Chase Hansen is also out with a hip issue.
The defensive line as a whole is dealing with a rash of injuries; Trey Hendrickson and David Onyemata are also questionable. Running back Ty Montgomery was added to the injury report during the week and he will also enter Sunday with a questionable designation, thanks to his hamstring.
