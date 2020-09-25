LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini looks to put the Tigers in position to stop Mike Leach’s offense

LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet | September 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Mike Leach and Bo Pelini match wits Saturday when Mississippi State unveils its new look against the defending national champs?

Leach is certainly one of college football’s more interesting and entertaining personalities. He was once asked about marriage and gave an answer that went on for more than three minutes.

But Leach has been serious about winning. He took over a Washington State program that had gone eight years without a winning season and he was able to lead the Cougars to a 37-15 record over a four-year stretch. In 2018, he was named the National Coach of the Year after the Cougars went 11-2 overall and finished in the top 10.

Throwing the football more than 50 times a game has been the norm for Leach everywhere he’s been. He was the offensive coordinator on the 1998 Kentucky team that visited Tiger Stadium and beat LSU, 39-36, behind nearly 400 yards passing from Tim Couch. His new quarterback is K. J. Costello, a graduate transfer, who put up big numbers at Stanford.

So, without the support of that typical Death Valley roar, the LSU defense and its new 4-3 approach will be tested.

Bulldog running back Kylin Hill rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season. Although, against LSU, he gained just 34 yards on 15 carries in Starkville. It should be interesting to see how many carries and catches he gets in this new “Air Raid” attack.

And, the guy who played quarterback against LSU last year, Garrett Shrader, has been moved to wide receiver, in hopes of utilizing his athletic ability.

Kickoff for LSU hosting Mississippi State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.

