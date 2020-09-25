The Golden Band from Tigerland prepares for game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Less than a day away the Golden Band from Tigerland will perform again for everyone in Louisiana.
While this year will be different, band members are refusing to let it get the best of them.
Drum Major of the LSU Tiger Band, Taylor Brownfield, says “We are very fortunate to still be able to perform at game and we are eager to be out there and perform for the football team and just take that all in.”
Only 50% of the Tiger Band will be at the games. They will not be able to march down Victory Hill nor do field performances. All wind players will have bell covers and band members will be expected to wear masks during performances.
“We’re getting used to the process and, you know, that’s the state’s law and we are just following the rules and making sure everyone’s safe and no one’s getting sick,” says Ashley Faucheaux who is one of the captains of the Golden Girls.
Most importantly, the students are just happy to do what they love and get the chance to perform in Death Valley. “We have to take in the moments that we have, and we are just happy to do whatever we can. It’s a privilege that we get to be here, that we are going to be able to perform tomorrow. That we are going to be able to make music and be in Tiger Stadium and we are just happy to do that,” says Kerstyn Harper who is in LSU’s Color Guard.
The Tiger Band has no doubts that the sound will rock the stadium just like any other game day reminding LSU fans to get up and get loud. “I can guarantee you everyone in Tiger Stadium will not only hear Tiger Band, but they will feel Tiger Band. This group has the energy unlike any we have seen before. If they enjoy Tiger Band 120 plus years before…again I guarantee the product we are going to put out there tomorrow,” says Kelvin Jones who is the director of Tiger Band.
The Tiger Band will perform pregame and halftime from the stand and promises fans they will recognize all their favorite songs.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.