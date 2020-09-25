Friday, September 25: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, September 25, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 163,928 total cases - 698 new cases
- 5,262 total deaths - 21 new deaths
- 570 patients in hospitals - decrease of 5 patients
- 86 patients on ventilators - decrease of 6 patients
- 149,640 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
