FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet into the weekend, even cooler next week!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final weekend of September is shaping up to be pretty quiet weather-wise as we await a true taste of fall expected to arrive next week. We’ll continue to be in and out of clouds over the next few days, but rain chances will be slim.
Today’s Forecast
A mainly cloudy morning should give way to at least some breaks in the clouds by this afternoon. Temperatures stay below normal once again today as highs only reach the low 80s. We keep the forecast dry on this final Friday of September.
Weekend Outlook
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and while a few showers will probably appear on radar on both days, rain chances will top out at 20% or less for the weekend. It does get a bit warmer, with highs expected to reach the mid 80s.
If you’re among the much smaller-than-usual crowd headed to the LSU campus on Saturday for the season opener against Mississippi State, short sleeves should work and you’ll probably want to grab the shades. Game temps will be in the low to mid 80s, with rain chances less than 20%.
Fall Weather on the Way!
A strong early autumn cold front is expected to arrive in our area by late Monday. In advance of the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday as highs top out in the mid 80s for one more day. We’ll have to keep an eye on trends through the weekend, with some of our latest guidance indicating a strong storm or two may not be out of the question.
But once we get that front through by early Tuesday, we are in for a run of absolutely beautiful fall weather for the remainder of next week.
Morning lows will dip into the 50s and highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s. The forecast looks to stay dry from Tuesday through at least the first weekend of October.
