FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low rain chances for weekend, Monday brings cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is not much of anything to complain about for the days of September: even high schools and the LSU Tigers are back to football, making it seem a little closer to normal for fall.
The weekend forecast looks pretty good although the Storm Team cannot promise a pair of totally rain-free days. A weak, nearly-stationary front will be draped along the northern Gulf, providing just enough lift and instability to keep a decent amount of clouds in the forecast for both days and even squeeze out a shower or two. A few of those sprinkles could drift inland during the day, so set rain chances at 10% to 20% for Saturday and just 10% on Sunday. Don’t change any weekend plans and even the 25,000 in Tiger Stadium really need not worry about those low probabilities for Saturday afternoon.
Both mornings could open with a patch or two of fog but nothing substantial. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s for both days with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for areas around lakes Pontchartrain & Maurepas. Wind-driven rises in water levels at Killian (on the Tickfaw) and Maurepas (on the Amite) crested earlier in the week and began a slow-but-steady fall on Thursday. West winds on Friday helped increase the draw-down and both sites are below 4 feet as of Friday afternoon.
The first of two cold fronts next week will arrive on Monday. Unlike prior days, that latest round of guidance is now showing more storm energy with Monday’s front with showers and t-storms likely from the latter half of the day into early Tuesday. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 80s and those warm afternoon temperatures and daytime sunshine will add to the potential storm energy and instability. While a widespread, active weather event is not anticipated, one or two strong-to-severe storms may be possible. The Storm Team will monitor developments through the weekend, so be sure to check in with Jeff Morrow and check the First Alert App.
A few showers could linger into early Tuesday with skies clearing during the latter half of the day. It will be cooler for Tuesday, with morning lows for the Red Stick down near 60 and afternoon temperatures only reaching the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s for the capital area and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Thursday shapes up much the same but delivers an added treat in the form of a reinforcing “dry” front. That front knocks temperatures down a few more degrees and keeps skies mainly clear and the humidity low for Friday and right through the following weekend.
And here’s another piece of good news: Friday’s morning outlook from the National Hurricane Center states, “No new tropical cyclones are expected for the next five days.”
