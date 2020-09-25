FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low rain chances for weekend, Monday brings cold front

The first of two cold fronts next week will arrive on Monday. Unlike prior days, that latest round of guidance is now showing more storm energy with Monday’s front with showers and t-storms likely from the latter half of the day into early Tuesday. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 80s and those warm afternoon temperatures and daytime sunshine will add to the potential storm energy and instability. While a widespread, active weather event is not anticipated, one or two strong-to-severe storms may be possible. The Storm Team will monitor developments through the weekend, so be sure to check in with Jeff Morrow and check the First Alert App.