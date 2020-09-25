FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a nice and quiet start to your Friday morning. Mild temperatures in the mid 60°s, clouds are lingering and again this morning, a bit of mist but certainly not as heavy as it was yesterday.
Anticipate more clouds than sunshine through the noon hour, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Expect perhaps one or two spotty showers, but light northerly winds, meaning lower humidity. Highs expected to top out at 82°.
Overnight, things will stay dry and partly cloudy with a low of 65° and for the first weekend of autumn, it looks as if we’ll stay mainly dry and trend a bit warmer – afternoon high topping out in the mid 80°s both Saturday and Sunday with nighttime lows in the upper 60°s. Enjoy!
