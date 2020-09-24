WalletHub: LA, OK, AR among the unhappiest states

ARKLATEX (KSLA) — With the exception of Texans, residents of the ArkLaTex live in some of the unhappiest states in the nation.
That’s according to WalletHub’s 2020 rankings of the happiest states.
On a scale of 1-50, with 50 being the least happy state (West Virginia), WalletHub ranks:
- Texas at 25,
- Louisiana at 47,
- Oklahoma at 48, and,
- Arkansas at 49.
In this study, WalletHub says it drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life.
To determine where Americans exhibit the best combination of these factors, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states based on 32 key metrics, including income growth and the depression, unemployment and positive COVID-19 testing rates.
Among the findings, the study’s authors observed that:
- Louisiana has the lowest income growth rate among the 50 states,
- Arkansas and Louisiana have some of the lowest sports participation rates,
- Louisiana has one of the highest divorce rates in the U.S.,
- Louisiana and Texas residents put in more work hours than most other people, and,
- Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana are among the bottom five when it comes to safety.
