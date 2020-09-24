Suddenlink CEO says full restoration to Lake Charles area won’t be until mid-November

“We’ve got roughly 19 percent of the Lake Charles area up and running,” Goei said. “That’s approximately 8,000 households out of 43,000. We expect to have 50 percent, which is just over 20,000 households, over the next two weeks. And then another 20 to 25 percent every two weeks thereafter. So, if you just stretch it out to the middle of November that takes you to 100 percent, but we hope to be able to get there quicker.”