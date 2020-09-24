Start of City Lakes revamp project delayed until at least October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The money for the revamp of the Baton Rouge City Lakes has been held up at least one more month after the vote to clear the way for the first phase of the project was delayed until October.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council was supposed to vote on approving $5 million for the project, and BREC was supposed to approve a similar amount Thursday night (Sept. 24), but those votes have been delayed after some of the funding from the state was reduced. The agreements the state, LSU, and BREC had together had to be reworked.
BREC and LSU say this shouldn’t slow the progress of the project; dredging of the lakes is still expected to start in fall of 2021. That dredging is expected to take care of the algae problems that have plagued the lakes over the last several years.
